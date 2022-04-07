2022-04-07 16:56:05.6 'Surreal' $4 Million Prize Won In Gladstone

2022-04-07 16:56:05.6

A Missouri Lottery player was left in disbelief after uncovering a $4 million Scratchers prize in the “$4,000,000 Payout” game. The winner purchased his ticket at Zedz, 7020 N. Oak Trafficway, in Gladstone.

“I like going online and seeing where the top prizes are,” the winner said of his decision to check unclaimed prizes at MOLottery.com before making his ticket choice. “Looks like it worked!”

The winner said uncovering a prize of such magnitude causes one to question their senses for a moment.

“You don’t really believe it,” he explained. “You think it’s fake – it’s too surreal.”

Once the reality of the prize was clear, the winner said his concern then became very practical.

“I was worried I would lose it!” he said.

Fortunately, he managed to keep possession of the lucky ticket long enough to claim his prize at the Lottery’s St. Louis regional office. It was the 181st Missouri Lottery Scratchers ticket worth more than $1 million to be claimed.

Since “$4,000,000 Payout” became available, players have won more than $87.1 million in prizes in the game.