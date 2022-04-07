Submit Release
News Search

There were 828 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,109 in the last 365 days.

2022-04-07 16:56:05.6 'Surreal' $4 Million Prize Won In Gladstone

2022-04-07 16:56:05.6

Story Photo

A Missouri Lottery player was left in disbelief after uncovering a $4 million Scratchers prize in the “$4,000,000 Payout” game. The winner purchased his ticket at Zedz, 7020 N. Oak Trafficway, in Gladstone.

“I like going online and seeing where the top prizes are,” the winner said of his decision to check unclaimed prizes at MOLottery.com before making his ticket choice. “Looks like it worked!”

The winner said uncovering a prize of such magnitude causes one to question their senses for a moment.

“You don’t really believe it,” he explained. “You think it’s fake – it’s too surreal.”

Once the reality of the prize was clear, the winner said his concern then became very practical.

“I was worried I would lose it!” he said.

Fortunately, he managed to keep possession of the lucky ticket long enough to claim his prize at the Lottery’s St. Louis regional office. It was the 181st Missouri Lottery Scratchers ticket worth more than $1 million to be claimed.

Since “$4,000,000 Payout” became available, players have won more than $87.1 million in prizes in the game. 

You just read:

2022-04-07 16:56:05.6 'Surreal' $4 Million Prize Won In Gladstone

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.