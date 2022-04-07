2022-04-07 16:54:37.887 Scratchers Player Wins $1 Million After Work

2022-04-07 16:54:37.887

After picking up a “$1,000,000 Jackpot” Scratchers ticket at Caseys General Store, 602 E. Young Ave. in Warrensburg, a Missouri Lottery player found out later in the day his ticket held the first of two $1 million top prizes to be claimed in the game.

“I usually stick with $10 tickets,” the winner explained of his ticket choice. “Maybe a couple a month.”

While parked at a gas station after work for a phone call, he decided to scratch the ticket he’d bought that morning. The friend he was speaking to on the phone invited him to go out to eat, which he was about to decline, as he didn’t think he had money to spare. But after uncovering first a $50,000 prize and ultimately a total of $1 million in prizes, the winner decided he could afford to splurge on a meal.

To date, more than $14.2 million in prizes have been claimed in the “$1,000,000 Jackpot” game, leaving $20.8 million unclaimed. The game offers another unclaimed $1 million top prize and four of five $50,000 second prizes.