IDEA MOE for Compliance Standard – OPENED: March 30 – CLOSE DATE: May 16

IDEA Part B Special Education Maintenance of Effort (MOE) Application for Compliance Standard for the school year 2020-2021 opens March 30. The report may be accessed within the NDE Portal under the Data Collection tab. An activation code is required to add the collection to Portal accounts, which can be obtained from the District Administrator.

School district receipt of IDEA dollars is contingent upon maintaining fiscal effort for Special Education. Districts must expend a greater or equal amount of local or local/state funds from a previous year’s highest level to meet the MOE requirement. Final calculations based on actual special education school district expenditures/receipts/data obtained from the 2020-2021 AFR, GMS, and ADVISER are available and have been compared to the highest levels of fiscal effort. As a result, calculations for meeting the IDEA MOE Compliance Standard may have resulted in a MOE excess or shortage that requires school district review for determination of adjustments or credits that could modify the MOE level.