An Update from UDAF’s Animal Industry

State Veterinarian Dr. Dean Taylor speaking to updates regarding the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) outbreak affecting eastern states and guidance on the Equine Herpesvirus (EHV1) outbreak in Utah. If you have animals showing signs of either illness, please contact the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food at agriculture@utah.gov.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.