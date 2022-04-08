GRAZIA USA AWARDED NOMINATION IN 2022 WEBBY AWARDS, TWO-TIME HONOREE IN ADDITIONAL CATEGORIES
The International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences award recognized Grazia USA as a standout in the world’s largest market, the United StatesNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Voting for The Webby People’s Voice Awards is open now and will remain open until Thursday, April 21, at 11:59 p.m. VOTE HERE.
The International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS) has announced Grazia USA, the American version of the famed Italian fashion bible Grazia from the Mondadori Group, as a nominee for Best Website & Mobiles Site in the fashion and beauty category.
Grazia USA was also named twice as an honoree — for Websites & Mobile Sites - Best Visual Design - Aesthetic and Social - Fashion and Beauty — in the 26th annual Webby Awards. Hailed as the “internet's highest honor” by The New York Times, The Webby Awards are the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the internet. IADAS, which nominates and selects The Webby Awards, is composed of digital industry experts.
“We are honored that the Academy selected Grazia USA for recognition in our very first year — not just as a media brand, but as a contemporary worthy of recognition alongside traditional powerhouse consumer brands,” said Melissa Cronin, President and Chief Operating Officer of Pantheon Media Group, the United States publisher of Grazia. Pantheon is owned and operated by New York-based data, marketing, and tech conglomerate, Empire Media Group Inc.
“This nomination and the honoree awards speak to the strength of the Grazia USA brand — a brand that informs and inspires, educates and celebrates an audience of users around the world on multiple platforms.”
“We are thrilled that GRAZIA USA has been nominated for The Webby People’s Voice, a prestigious award that attests the strength and vitality of the GRAZIA brand in an important market like USA just over a year after its launch. A nomination that not only consolidates the positioning of the brand in the fashion and beauty luxury market but also strengthens the founding values of its DNA” said Daniela Sola, Managing Director International Business at Mondadori Media, licensor of the GRAZIA brand and www.graziamagazine.com platform.
Grazia USA was nominated for The Webby Awards alongside r.e.m beauty by Ariana Grande, GUCCI, Carolina Herrera, and Flowers for Society.
“This year’s Nominees are truly moving Internet culture and society forward across Websites & Mobile Sites, Video, Advertising, Media & PR, Apps & Software, Virtual & Remote, Podcasts, Social and Games,” said the IADAS.
“They represent an inspiring mix of established Internet brands, independent projects, celebrities, and viral sensations. Of over 14,000 entries received from all 50 United States and over 70 countries, the top 12% are ranked as Nominees this year and are eligible to win The Webby Award and The Webby People’s Voice Award in their category.” People's Voice voting has launched online at vote.webbyawards.com. Internet users around the world will decide which nominees will win a Webby People’s Voice Award.
Grazia USA is published under a licensing agreement with Mondadori Media S.p.A. The US edition, the 21st country worldwide to publish the over 80-year-old brand, has several products including www.graziamagazine.com, a 356-page quarterly edition, the Grazia Gazette newspaper, distributed in Los Angeles, The Hamptons, Manhattan, Miami, and Apsen, and its digital off-shoot, Grazia Now. Leading media analyst, Samir Husni, awarded Grazia USA the best magazine launch in 2021, commenting that it was a “much-needed infusion to the world of magazines in general and the fashion magazine sector, in particular.”
ABOUT GRAZIA USA
Grazia USA is the American edition of Italy’s fashion authority, Grazia, the first 100% Italian fashion magazine to have exported its successful formula all over the world, with a total of 21 editions in 23 countries. For 80 years across, Grazia has remained effortlessly chic, setting the global style agenda for sophisticated women everywhere—permeating seasons, styles, and trends. Grazia USA brings a cultural touchstone to the world’s largest luxury market with a mission to inspire and celebrate the individuality, beauty, and style of women around the world. The digital-first platform, complemented by a quarterly print book, features high-end fashion, beauty, arts, culture, design and travel content alongside celebrity interviews and critical essays. The debut print issue of Grazia USA launched in September 2021. Grazia is a trademark registered and owned by Mondadori Group .In the United States, Grazia is published as a luxury quarterly edition, with additional Grazia Gazettes published to celebrate iconic locales and memorable events. Learn more at graziamagazine.com.
ABOUT PANTHEON MEDIA GROUP, LLC.
Pantheon Media Group (PMG) is an independent next-generation media company that brings one of the most prestigious European fashion magazines to the biggest fashion market in the world. PMG is the exclusive publisher of Grazia USA, the latest franchise of the iconic fashion bible, first launched in Italy in 1938. Also uniquely focused on beauty, culture, society, status, celebrity, and luxury, Grazia USA publishes digitally first and later in print, with the release of the first of its quarterly 400-page magazines in 2021. Grazia USA does more than just inform and inspire an educated audience of influential readers: It is unlike anything the fashion industry in the United States has ever seen. We do not serve readers, we serve users. PMG is a 360-degree media business that is poised for the future, broadening storytelling into virtual and augmented reality, video, television, audio, e-commerce, live events, branded content, innovative advertising solutions and beyond. PMG is headquartered in New York City.
