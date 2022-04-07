The LA Festival Of Books of 2022 presents, The Unexpected Journey: A passage of healing, giving back and contentment

Living Life to the Fullest and Valuing Each Moment to be the Best Day of Her Life

“Based on what I am told, after three attempts to find the specific place of the rupture I fell into a coma. Platinum was injected into the artery where the rupture occurred.” — Camille Hart

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Camille Hart will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with her published book titled The Unexpected Journey: A Passage of Healing, Giving Back and Contentment. A self-reflection book about the author’s life journey, and a life-changing experience from mental or physical illness, joblessness, being lost and cultural vexation, and others. A path to discover strategies, including changing past behaviors, developing faith, and self-care tips, in the most challenging times with a solemnity that transcends understanding.

“This moving story of how Camille suffered an aneurysm, went into a coma, made a miraculous recovery, re-learned all the basics of living, and earned two Master's degrees before finding the job of her dreams helping women in need at a nonprofit has lessons for us all.” — Brigette Roth Smith, Amazon Customer Review.

Camille Hart currently works as an Employment Specialist in a non-profit organization for a women’s shelter in New York. It’s her second career after overcoming a life-changing ordeal. Hart has prior experience in both agency and corporate recruiting, also employee relations, and teaching within the New York City School System. She is formally trained in Industrial Labor Relations, Human Resources, and Education Management. Today, Hart is most passionate about inspiring others to fearlessly press forward despite life’s challenges through faith and trusting God.

The Unexpected Journey: A Passage of Healing, Giving Back and Contentment

Written by: Camille Hart

Book copies are available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.