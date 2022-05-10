Leonida Watsons' Husband And Children
Getting In-Depth With LeonidaWINCHESTER, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leonida, also known as Nida was a Licensed Cosmetologist while Sherman spent most of their time raising their kids. Sherman was in the Air Force, (for 20 years) while Nida took care of the kids. Sherman usually worked 2 jobs to help support all of them, and Nida worked in Beauty Salons (of which over the years she owned 7 different salons) and had several employees in each salon. She didn't retire from being a Cosmetologist until they moved to Winchester in 2010.
After retiring from the Air Force on December 31, 1983, Sherman worked for a Medical and Dental School. Later on, he worked at a Medical and Dental Hospital and Dental Company. Near the end of that, Sherman invented his own Dental Product and is still manufacturing and selling it to this day. Their kids are all grown and gone, and all are doing very well.
Together, Nida and Sherman have 5 Kids, 14 Grand Kids, and 12 Great Grand Kids. That brings them to a total of 33 family members. According to Sherman, "During the time we raised our 5 kids, we always taught them the following: Be honest, Be Respectful to all, Do your very best in school, concentrate on developing goals for succeeding and become as successful as possible. Fortunately, they all did so, and are all doing well and successfully raising their kids, and now even they have grandkids too."
Her book is available at the link below:
https://www.amazon.com/Lost-Child-WWII-During-Great/dp/1543439829/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=1646259901&sr=8-2
