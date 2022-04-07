The Los Angeles Times Festival Of Books of 2022 presents, Last Saturday: Before Jesus Christ Returns

Author Shares Realization of the Last Day Prophecies to Us

“They both testify of Jesus Christ. Both books contain the teachings of prophets and the Lord Jesus Christ. They become one as the Gospel restored by Joseph Smith spreads throughout the world.”—” — Jaren L. Jones.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Jaren L. Jones will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with his published book titled Last Saturday: Before Jesus Christ

PRESS RELEASE | LA BOOK FAIR 2022

Returns. The book sends an important message during this perilous time that there will be the second coming of Jesus Christ to Earth. There will be scriptural prophecies described in different circumstances, both good and bad, that will be prevalent in the last days. They include evil and wickedness, faith and righteousness, the gathering of Israel, the restoration of Christ’s church, wars, and rumors of wars. Jones points toward the realization of Last Day prophecies.

“I did not realize all that has happened already for the second coming of our Savior Jesus Christ. We are getting ready, and we need to prepare for His coming. This book is so informative about what to expect and what has happened already. I recommend everyone to read this. It is excellent.”

— Valene Benson, Amazon Customer Review.

Jaren L. Jones has a degree in Computer Science and began working in the field as a university student, using punch cards and teletype machines. He has 40 years of experience and brought him into the world of personal computers, Windows, and smartphones. Jones has always been fascinated by scriptural passages concerning the last days and the second coming of Jesus Christ. He taught others and helped them become followers of Christ.

Last Saturday: Before Jesus Christ Returns

Written by: Jaren L. Jones

