MEDIA INVITE: ARTIST MASUD SHOWCASES NEW WORK AT “DREAM LIFE OF THE INDIGO CHILDREN” EXHIBIT
EINPresswire.com/ -- On Friday, April 29, Masud will bring his art to Atlanta as a part of the “Dream Life of The Indigo Children.”
“Dream Life of the Indigo Children” is a new series of mixed media works that derive their inspiration from the Gullah Geechee communities of the South Carolina and Georgia Sea Islands. Masud Olufani draws on the rich cultural heritage of the Gullah people, centering their complex and evocative communal practices as an enduring example of constructive resilience.The evening will also feature poet, writer and editor Maya Marshall.
WHO:
● Open studio with Masud Olufani
WHEN & WHERE
● Friday, April 29, 2022 | 6-9p ET.
● Emory University Visual Arts Building
700 Peavine Creek Rd. Atlanta, GA
QUESTIONS?
Members of the media are invited to attend and can direct any inquiries to Taroue Brooks by emailing taroue.brooks@yahoo.com
ABOUT MASUD:
Masud Ashley Olufani is an Atlanta based actor, mixed media artist, and writer. He is a graduate of Morehouse College, and The Savannah College of Art and Design where he earned an M.F.A. in sculpture in 2013. Masud has exhibited his work in group and solo shows nationally and internationally. He is a 2021 Artadia Awardee for the city of Atlanta.
He is the 2021-22’ inaugural Visual Arts Fellow at Emory University in Atlanta, GA. The artist has completed residencies at The Vermont Studio Center; The Hambidge Center for Arts and Sciences; and Creative Currents in Portobello, Panama. He is a 2017 Southern Arts Prize State Fellow; a recipient of a 2015 and 2018 Idea Capital Grant; a Southwest Airlines Art and Social Engagement grant; and a recipient of the 2015-16’ MOCA GA Working Artist Project Grant. As an actor, he had a recurring role on the BET series The Quad, and has appeared in numerous television shows including Greenleaf; Being Mary Jane, Devious Maids, Satisfaction, and Nashville. He is a featured actor in the film biopic All Eyez on Me. He was the co-host of the PBS news-based investigative journalism show Retroreport, which aired nationally in 2019. He is the co-host of Undaunted, a new podcast series that centers the work of social change makers.
As a writer, Masud has published articles for Burnaway; Baha'i Teachings; and is a featured contributor for the Jacob Lawrence Struggle Series catalog, produced to coincide with a major exhibition of the Struggle Series paintings. His untitled memoir is currently in development.
MEDIA CONTACT:
Taroue Brooks, 202-431-1119
taroue.brooks@yahoo.com
