The Los Angeles Times Festival Of Books of 2022 presents, Go Along Way

A Collection of Lyrical Works Celebrating the Joys and Challenges of Human Life

“You have a life that you can remake./ Like a day in film, it’s your second take./ So don’t brake. Just be happy for loved one’s sake.”—” — Rajeran Tatum.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Rajeran Tatum will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with his published book titled Go Along Way. It is a collection of poems containing the highs and lows of lives and every life journey you have, or someone you may know what is going through their minds. It contains guidance for spiritual life in finding oneself, finding love, and peace with others. Take with the experience you get from this book that you are not alone in your problems, that you, too, will move forward with wisdom and a new perspective.

“Amazingly written book, filled with wonderful poems. Great, easy read. Definitely worth it.” — Amazon Customer Review.

Rajeran Tatum is a resident of Wentzville, Missouri. He had overcome many hardships as a teen and has completed this book: a thought-provoking compilation of poems exploring the nexus of spirituality and the human experience.

Go Along Way

Written by: Rajeran Tatum

Kindle |

Paperback |

Book copies are available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.