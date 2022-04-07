Submit Release
Full ramp closure on the eastbound H-201 Moanalua Freeway during the week of April 20

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies the public of ramp closures scheduled on the eastbound H-201 Moanalua Freeway on Monday, April 18, through Thursday, April 21, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for paving work. Closures are as follows:

Monday, April 18 through Wednesday, April 20

Full closure of the eastbound Fort Shafter offramp from the H-201 Moanalua Freeway. Traffic will be detoured to the King Street offramp and routed back to Fort Shafter via Kaua Street.

Wednesday, April 20, through Thursday, April 21

Full closure of the eastbound Honolulu/King Street onramp to the H-201 Moanalua Freeway. Traffic will be detoured to Funston Road, a left onto Kaua Street back onto the H-201 westbound, to the Puuloa Road offramp, where they may access the H-201 eastbound by Ranch 99.

Electronic message boards will be posted one week prior to the closure. Special duty police officers will be onsite to assist with safety procedures and traffic control. Roadwork is weather permitting.

