Submit Release
News Search

There were 782 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,909 in the last 365 days.

DTG Recycle acquires Bobby Wolford Trucking & Salvage, Inc.

A DTG Roll-Off truck is seen in front of Pike Place Market, Seattle, WA

DTG Recycle Roll-Off Truck

DTG Recycle Logo

DTG Recycle Logo

Purple and Yellow logo for Bobby Wolford Trucking & Salvage, Inc.

Bobby Wolford Trucking & Salvage, Inc. Logo

Will further enhance the suite of services offered to its customers

Our customers will now have a full-spectrum solution to what was previously a very segmented process.”
— Dan Guimont, Founder & Chairman, DTG Recycle
BOTHELL, WA, USA, April 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DTG Recycle today announced it has acquired substantially all assets of Bobby Wolford Trucking & Salvage, Inc. of Maltby, Washington.

Founded in 1968, Bobby Wolford’s is instantly recognizable for its distinct yellow and purple fleet and was a dominant force in the local heavy haul and demolition industry. With this acquisition, DTG Recycle positions itself to work with its demolition and site preparation customers on the recovery of valuable recyclables from start to finish with a fully integrated suite of services.

“From site prep and demolition to the collection, transportation, sorting, processing, and manufacturing of end products, our customers will now have a full-spectrum solution to what was previously a very segmented process.” says Dan Guimont, Founder & Chairman of DTG Recycle. “Some of the many benefits to our customers include integrated scheduling, access to other site services we offer such as portable restrooms and street sweeping, and helping them attain their sustainability goals by reducing material from going to the landfill.”

Recovered materials from these projects can be turned into things like gypsum fertilizer, renewable fuels, and building products made from plastic.

“This is a bitter-sweet moment for me,” says Bobby Wolford. “I’m certain my customers and employees are in good hands with DTG, and I am excited for the opportunities for growth and advancement this acquisition gives them.”

DTG Recycle will gain Wolford’s 10-acre site in Maltby, WA, which will become home to the newly planned state-of-the-art facility and add concrete recycling capabilities. Additionally, DTG will integrate Wolford's low-boys, side-dumps, end-dumps, walking floor trailers, and heavy equipment into its expansive fleet.

About DTG Recycle

DTG Recycle is the largest recycler of construction, demolition, industrial, and manufacturing waste in the Pacific Northwest. We strive for a zero-waste future by collecting, transporting, processing, and manufacturing waste into innovative end products from recovered materials. With a diversified collection and transportation fleet, we provide unique, convenient recycling methods and the industry’s best customer service. We are Customer Focused, Planet Obsessed. Learn more at https://www.dtgrecycle.com.

Ryan Jackman
Chief Growth Officer, DTG Recycle
+1 425-877-8236
ryan@dtgrecycle.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

DTG Recycle acquires Bobby Wolford Trucking & Salvage, Inc.

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Environment, Real Estate & Property Management, Waste Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.