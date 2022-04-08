DTG Recycle acquires Bobby Wolford Trucking & Salvage, Inc.
Will further enhance the suite of services offered to its customers
Our customers will now have a full-spectrum solution to what was previously a very segmented process.”BOTHELL, WA, USA, April 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DTG Recycle today announced it has acquired substantially all assets of Bobby Wolford Trucking & Salvage, Inc. of Maltby, Washington.
— Dan Guimont, Founder & Chairman, DTG Recycle
Founded in 1968, Bobby Wolford’s is instantly recognizable for its distinct yellow and purple fleet and was a dominant force in the local heavy haul and demolition industry. With this acquisition, DTG Recycle positions itself to work with its demolition and site preparation customers on the recovery of valuable recyclables from start to finish with a fully integrated suite of services.
“From site prep and demolition to the collection, transportation, sorting, processing, and manufacturing of end products, our customers will now have a full-spectrum solution to what was previously a very segmented process.” says Dan Guimont, Founder & Chairman of DTG Recycle. “Some of the many benefits to our customers include integrated scheduling, access to other site services we offer such as portable restrooms and street sweeping, and helping them attain their sustainability goals by reducing material from going to the landfill.”
Recovered materials from these projects can be turned into things like gypsum fertilizer, renewable fuels, and building products made from plastic.
“This is a bitter-sweet moment for me,” says Bobby Wolford. “I’m certain my customers and employees are in good hands with DTG, and I am excited for the opportunities for growth and advancement this acquisition gives them.”
DTG Recycle will gain Wolford’s 10-acre site in Maltby, WA, which will become home to the newly planned state-of-the-art facility and add concrete recycling capabilities. Additionally, DTG will integrate Wolford's low-boys, side-dumps, end-dumps, walking floor trailers, and heavy equipment into its expansive fleet.
About DTG Recycle
DTG Recycle is the largest recycler of construction, demolition, industrial, and manufacturing waste in the Pacific Northwest. We strive for a zero-waste future by collecting, transporting, processing, and manufacturing waste into innovative end products from recovered materials. With a diversified collection and transportation fleet, we provide unique, convenient recycling methods and the industry’s best customer service. We are Customer Focused, Planet Obsessed. Learn more at https://www.dtgrecycle.com.
Ryan Jackman
Chief Growth Officer, DTG Recycle
+1 425-877-8236
ryan@dtgrecycle.com
