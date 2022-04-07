Submit Release
New Historical Marker Dedication: Surf Safety Line at Rehoboth Beach

The Surf Safety Line at Rehoboth Beach

The State of Delaware Historical Markers Program will unveil its newest Historical Marker for the Surf Safety Line at Rehoboth Beach.

This dedication will be held on Thursday, April 14th, 2022 at 10:00 AM at: The Bandstand 1 Rehoboth Avenue Rehoboth Beach, Delaware 19971

 

The Surf Safety Line was a project funded by the women of the Village Improvement Association (VIA) to assist bathers while they were in the ocean at Rehoboth Beach.

Surf safety lines were ropes that were anchored along the shore and attached to floating buoys in the ocean to assist bathers to pull themselves along the line to go out, and then return safely to the shore.

 

The following distinguished guests will be in attendance: The Honorable Peter C. Schwarzkopf, Speaker, Delaware House of Representatives & Historical Marker Sponsor The Honorable Ernesto “Ernie” B. López, Delaware Senate & Historical Marker Sponsor The Honorable Stan Mills, Mayor, City of Rehoboth Beach Ann Sebastian, President, Village Improvement Association Carole Suchanek, Past-President, Village Improvement Association Barbara Beatty, Constituent, Village Improvement Association

