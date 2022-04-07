The Los Angeles Times Festival Of Books of 2022 presents, Journeying: Where Shamanism and Psychology Meet

Can Science and Religion Coexist in the Battle of Healing?

From the fertile ground of psychology and the historic matrix of shamanism comes this daring and pioneering template for healing.” — Jeannette Marie Gagan

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Licensed psychologist Jeannette M. Gagan pens a book that will be of interest to anyone interested in healing — from seekers to practitioners. Journeying: Where Shamanism and Psychology Meet tackles in a specific manner, the implied and manifest relationship between Shamanism and psychology. The substance of the book emerges from Dr. Jeannette’s experience as a practicing psychologist and individual involvement with shamanism. Relying on case samples and personal healing experiences, she not only outlines the bridge between those two worlds but adds theoretical substance to her hypothesis that journeying contributes to the mending of developmental and emotional wounding. The initial response to the publication of the book is positive, enthusiastic, and widespread.

Jeannette’s Journeying not only shows the common ground shared by shamanism and psychology. The book also illustrates the potency of their combined healing power. The true heart of this pioneering book rests in the application of the shamanic technique to the healing and developmental wounds. It is anchored by theory and supported by case samples that make the book relevant and feasible and proves that it was not written solely to entertain and pen a book but to inform readers about the commonalities between shamanism and psychology.

In chapters 3 and 4 of the book, Journeying gets down to the place where shamanism and psychology intersect. The mending of emotional wounding, inadequate bonding, neglect, abuse, aggression, anger, and violence are some of the conditions we learn about and what healing brought to bear. In the final pages, Journeying offers a bridge that will bring shamanism and psychology together that reflects the bond between the magic of shamanic healing and the science of psychology. Jeannette's Journeying is full of insights, love, learning, and practical experiences that the author shares with us.

Jeannette Gagan is a licensed psychologist and a Ph.D. holder and has been a mental health practitioner in New Mexico for eighteen years. Her extensive training in imagery and Ericksonian hypnosis create the backdrop of her immersion in the shamanic experience as well as the implementation of shamanic principles into her private practice.

She was a registered nurse before her psychology training and brought informed insight into the body and mind connection. Jeannette is also a seasoned lecturer and dynamic workshop coordinator who lives and practices Shamanism in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Journeying: Where Shamanism and Psychology Meet

Written by: Jeannette Gagan

