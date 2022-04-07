Three bridge projects starting between Seligman and Kingman

KINGMAN – As construction season in northern Arizona resumes, three bridges in the northwestern part of Arizona will be rehabilitated starting this year.

Along Interstate 40, ADOT will reconstruct the bridge decks on the bridge at Exit 123 into the east side of Seligman. The project is needed to replace the damaged elements of the bridges and to perform other upgrades to increase the lifespan of the bridges.

Crews will be replacing the bridge decks of the two bridges as well as the approaches, and any guardrails and curbs as needed. During the project, traffic will be shifted over to share one side of I-40 with one lane in each direction through the work zone. Access to all adjacent properties will be maintained during daytime hours.

Also along I-40, the overpass for Anvil Rock Road, located about 11 miles west of Seligman, will receive a new bridge deck. Work will occur during the day from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays. Drivers along I-40 can expect the highway to be intermittently reduced to one lane as work requires. There will also be a full closure of I-40 when demolition of the bridge deck takes place. Traffic will be rerouted around the closure using the off- and on-ramps at the Anvil Rock Road exit.

On US 93 south of I-40, ADOT will begin rehabilitation of the Kabba Wash Bridge at milepost 97 north of Wikieup on Monday, April 11. This project will include widening the existing northbound bridge, replacing the existing bridge deck and approach slabs, guardrail work, and installing new pavement markings. Northbound US 93 will be reduced to one lane in the work zone for the duration of the project.

Construction for the bridges at Exit 123 and Kabba Wash is anticipated to be completed in late 2023. The Anvil Rock Road overpass is anticipated to be completed by this fall.

For more information, visit azdot.gov/projects and click on the Northwest District.