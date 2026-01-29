ADOT expands truck parking at Sunset Point Rest Area

PHOENIX – The Arizona Department of Transportation has opened a new truck parking lot at the Sunset Point Rest Area as part of a statewide plan to add hundreds of commercial truck parking spaces to meet the growing demand along interstate freeways.

The new lot on Interstate 17 between Black Canyon City and Cordes Junction features 19 spaces at a rest area where demand is high for truck parking, as the existing 27 spaces for commercial vehicles lot are often at or near capacity. The $4.1 million project also added waterless vaulted toilets and covered ramadas.

The lot was constructed with gravel supported with a grid, which costs about half as much as asphalt pavement. The surface is permeable, which maximizes the space available for parking because no water retention areas are needed.

The expanded parking at Sunset Point is the result of an ADOT plan to construct several hundred truck parking spaces in 7 rest area sites along interstates in areas with the greatest needs. Additional parking is expected to come online within the next year at four other rest areas:

I-40 Parks Rest Area: This formerly closed facility just west of Flagstaff will reopen in spring 2026 for truck parking only, adding 21 new spaces to the 18 existing spaces.

I-17 Christensen Rest Area: The existing 21 spaces at this formerly closed facility just south of Flagstaff will reopen in spring 2026 for truck parking only.

I-10 Burnt Wells Rest Area: This facility west of Phoenix will add 125 spaces in late 2026.

I-40 Meteor Crater Rest Area: This facility just west of Winslow will add 133 spaces in winter 2027.

The expansion plans are in addition to 57 new truck parking spaces ADOT opened in December at the Haviland Rest Area on I-40 west of Kingman.

The truck parking expansion plans were developed thanks to a 2023 Statewide Truck Parking Implementation Plan that was assembled with public input and while working closely with the trucking industry.

The additional spaces are planned in locations along interstates in areas with the greatest needs. These locations are along Interstate 10, Interstate 40 and Interstate 8 and are at existing rest areas and two proposed lots that would provide parking only for commercial trucks.

Truck Parking Implementation Plan study documents and a map of the recommended new truck parking locations are available for review on the study website at azdot.gov/TruckParking.