Submit Release
News Search

There were 765 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,069 in the last 365 days.

Rockfall mitigation project nears completion on SR 80 northwest of Bisbee

Map of SR 80 rockfall project area

BISBEE – The Arizona Department of Transportation has completed the major elements of a $3.5 million rockfall mitigation project on State Route 80 northwest of Bisbee that will improve safety for motorists passing through the area.

The project involved excavating rock from slopes along SR 80 to create a wider “clear zone” on both sides of the highway to decrease the risk of debris landing on the roadway. The safety project is near the intersection of SR 90 near Pintek Road at milepost 334.

While the project at times required scheduled restrictions daily as heavy equipment removed rock on the slopes, only minor restrictions are expected for final project details. In about one month, motorists should expect brief restrictions as crews install permanent pavement markings to a newly-installed layer of asphalt in the project area.

Also, lane restrictions are scheduled Thursday, April 7, and Friday, April 8, for seeding in the project area.

For more information about the project, visit the project website.

You just read:

Rockfall mitigation project nears completion on SR 80 northwest of Bisbee

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.