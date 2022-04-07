Rockfall mitigation project nears completion on SR 80 northwest of Bisbee

BISBEE – The Arizona Department of Transportation has completed the major elements of a $3.5 million rockfall mitigation project on State Route 80 northwest of Bisbee that will improve safety for motorists passing through the area.

The project involved excavating rock from slopes along SR 80 to create a wider “clear zone” on both sides of the highway to decrease the risk of debris landing on the roadway. The safety project is near the intersection of SR 90 near Pintek Road at milepost 334.

While the project at times required scheduled restrictions daily as heavy equipment removed rock on the slopes, only minor restrictions are expected for final project details. In about one month, motorists should expect brief restrictions as crews install permanent pavement markings to a newly-installed layer of asphalt in the project area.

Also, lane restrictions are scheduled Thursday, April 7, and Friday, April 8, for seeding in the project area.

