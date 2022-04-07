4:00 PM Update: Crash in East Buffalo Township, Union County

4:00 PM Update: Both lanes of Route 15 northbound and southbound are open.

Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised of lane restrictions on Route 15 northbound and southbound near the intersection of Beagle Club Road / River Road in East Buffalo Township, Union County, due to a multiple vehicle crash.

Route 15 northbound traffic can expect the left (passing) lane to be restricted. Route 15 southbound lanes are closed and traffic is being directed to the Route 15 northbound (passing) lane.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, watch for lane changes, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District3.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/PennDOTNews and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot/.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov. ###