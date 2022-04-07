Lane Restriction on Little Pine Creek Road in Cummings Township, Lycoming County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that lane restrictions will start next week on Route 4001 (Little Pine Creek Road) in Cummings Township, Lycoming County, for repairs to two embankment failures.

On Wednesday, April 13, the contractor, LTT Trucking LLC, will resume work on the two retaining walls along Little Pine Creek Road. The first location will be approximately .75 miles north of the intersection with Route 44. The second location is approximately 2.2 miles north of the intersection with Route 44.

Motorists can expect 10-foot-wide single lane conditions at both locations with temporary traffic control signals will be utilized at one work location, the second location traffic will be controlled by temporary stop signs.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, watch for lane changes, sudden stops, slow moving vehicles, and drive with caution through the work zone.

LTT Trucking, LLC, is the primary contractor for this $1.7 million embankment repair project, which is expected to be completed by September of 2022, weather permitting.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

