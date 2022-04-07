Submit Release
REMINDER: Interstate 70 Traffic Pattern Changes and Overnight Closures

​Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of upcoming changes in traffic patterns on Interstate 70 at the Speers interchange (Exit 39). This work is part of the project to replace the bridge that carries Route 2027 (Maple Drive) over Interstate 70.

Two full overnight closures of eastbound and westbound Interstate 70 will occur Thursday, April 7 and Friday, April 8 beginning at 8 p.m. and reopening at 6 a.m. each morning. The closure will be in place to allow crews to demolish one side of the bridge that carries Route 2027 (Maple Drive) over Interstate 70.

I-70 overnight closures posted detours:

Eastbound I-70:

Westbound I-70:

  • Take exit for Charleroi/Allenport (Exit 40)

  • Turn left onto northbound Route 88

  • Turn left onto First Street

  • Turn left onto Twilight Hollow Road

  • Turn right onto the ramp for westbound I-70

  • End detour

The bridge work will be performed in phases, allowing for one way traffic only on the bridge going southbound. The bridge will close to traffic going northbound on Route 2027 (Maple Drive).

Route 2027 (Maple Drive) posted detour:

Traveling northbound:

  • Turn right onto the ramp for eastbound I-70 

  • From eastbound I-70, take the exit for Charleroi/Allenport (Exit 40)

  • Turn left onto northbound Route 88

  • Turn left onto the ramp for westbound I-70

  • From westbound I-70 take the exit for Speers (Exit 39)

  • Turn right onto Twilight Hollow Road

  • End Detour

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras. 

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Maczko, 724-439-7340 or mmaczko@pa.gov 

# # # 

