Route 417 Closed in Venango County - UPDATED

Motorists are advised to avoid traveling on Route 417 in Venango County as crews continue efforts to clean up metal debris spilled on the roadway.

Route 417 is closed to through traffic from the intersection Route 8 in Cherrytree Township to the intersection with Front Street (Route 4002) in Sugarcreek Borough.

The roadway is expected reopened later today once the cleanup effort is completed.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

