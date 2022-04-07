Bridge Rehabilitation Project Update on Route 6 in Wellsboro, Tioga County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that a bridge rehabilitation project will continue next week at the intersection of Route 6 and Pearl Street in Wellsboro Borough, Tioga County.

Upcoming Work The week of April 11, the contractor, Swank Construction Company, LLC., will continue preparation work for the bridge rehabilitation project. Work includes utility and wire relocations throughout the project area.

The week of April 18, the contractor will begin water and sewer relocation along Route 6. Motorists can expect single lane conditions with flagging. Work will be completed between the hours of 9:00 PM and 6:00 AM. Pearl Street will be closed at the intersection with Route 6 and will remain closed for the duration of the project.

In late April barriers will be placed along Route 6 and an 11-foot permit width restriction will be in place along both lanes once the barriers are set.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays, watch for stopped traffic, and drive with caution through the work zone.

Swank Construction Company, LLC., is the primary contractor for this $1.7 million bridge rehabilitation project and is expected to be completed by early November of 2022. Work includes milling and resurfacing, structure rehabilitation, drainage, signs, water and sewer line relocations, and other related work.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 , magbaker@pa.gov

