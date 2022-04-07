Route 3103 Swede Hill Road Lane Restrictions and Closure 

​Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of upcoming changes in traffic patterns on Route 3103 (Swede Hill Road) between Hunter Road and Sunnyview Drive in Hempfield Township, Westmoreland County.

Beginning on Monday, April 11 single-lane restrictions will be in place with traffic controlled by flaggers. The restrictions will be in place between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday until April 29. The restrictions will allow crews to install new sanitary sewer lines.

A full closure of the roadway requiring a detour is anticipated to begin on Monday, May 2 and remain through the end of November to allow crews to replace the box culvert. Additional details will be provided ahead of the closure.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Fayette, Greene, Washington, and Westmoreland counties at www.PennDOT.pa.gov/District12.

Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter or Facebook.

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Maczko, 724.439.7340 or mmaczko@pa.gov

# # #