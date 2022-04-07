Submit Release
News Search

There were 761 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,065 in the last 365 days.

Route 3103 Swede Hill Road Lane Restrictions and Closure 

​Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of upcoming changes in traffic patterns on Route 3103 (Swede Hill Road) between Hunter Road and Sunnyview Drive in Hempfield Township, Westmoreland County.  

Beginning on Monday, April 11 single-lane restrictions will be in place with traffic controlled by flaggers. The restrictions will be in place between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday until April 29. The restrictions will allow crews to install new sanitary sewer lines. 

A full closure of the roadway requiring a detour is anticipated to begin on Monday, May 2 and remain through the end of November to allow crews to replace the box culvert. Additional details will be provided ahead of the closure. 

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras. 

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Fayette, Greene, Washington, and Westmoreland counties at www.PennDOT.pa.gov/District12

Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter or Facebook

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Maczko, 724.439.7340 or mmaczko@pa.gov 

# # # 

You just read:

Route 3103 Swede Hill Road Lane Restrictions and Closure 

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.