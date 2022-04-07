Bridge Replacement Project to Start In Reade Township, Cambria County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced that Charles J. Merlo, Inc., of Mineral Point, will begin work the week of April 11, on a project to remove and replace four structures along Route 53 (Glendale Valley Boulevard) in Reade Township, Cambria County.

Starting next week, the contractor will begin to set up erosion and sedimentation controls, and other preparation for a long-term lane closure that will start the following Tuesday, April 19. During set up, traffic will be controlled under daylight flagging operations. Motorists are advised to use caution and watch for construction personnel and vehicles. Short delays may be possible.

On April 19, work will begin to replace the Powell Run Bridge. Traffic will then be managed through phased single-lane restrictions and temporary traffic signals for the duration of this part of the project.

Overall work on this project includes the replacement of the bridge over Powell Run as well as three box culverts located at Sandy Run, Fallentimber Run and Clear Creek; all located along 4 miles of Route 53 (Glendale Valley Boulevard). Additional work will include roadway approach work, drainage improvements, guide rail upgrades and new signs.

The $4.1 million project is weather dependent and is to be completed by end of December 2022.

Media contact: Monica R. Jones, 814-696-7105

