Pennsylvania Highlights Transportation Innovations Designed to Save Lives, Create Efficiencies

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced the release of the department's Focus on Innovations report, which showcases innovations recently developed and implemented across the organization.

"Innovation is absolutely essential to our operations, and we have seen how celebrating our successes acts as a continuous driver of new ideas across the department," said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian. "One of the best things we can do to continue cultivating innovation at PennDOT that will ultimately benefit our customers is to encourage and recognize the amazing talents of our workforce; this publication helps us to do just that."

Innovation at PennDOT stems from many sources, including employee-driven innovations councils and committees, an employee suggestion system (IdeaLink); smart practice sharing tool (WorkSmart); the State Transportation Innovation Council (STIC); and every day suggestions and solutions discovered by PennDOT employees at all levels across the state.

Available in an interactive format on the department's website, Focus on Innovations entries are categorized by Construction, Maintenance, Safety and Traffic Operations, Driver and Vehicle Services, Aviation and Public Transportation.

Some of the latest implemented innovations include:

An Adopt A Highway supply pick-up box, constructed and strategically placed so Adopt A Highway crews can safely retrieve supplies at curbside locations.

Automated Flagger Assist Devices (AFAD), allowing flagging to be conducted by a single crew member, from a safer location, at one-tenth the cost per day when compared to contracted flagging services.

Raising paint truck exhaust stacks to prevent the compressor from overheating, which has nearly eliminated equipment down time due to overheated compressors.

The report also features the more recent progress and successes of the STIC. Since its inception in 2012, the STIC remains committed to supporting and promoting the development and deployment of the Federal Highway Administration's Every Day Counts innovations as well as others that exist at the state, national and international levels that may be well-suited for implementation in Pennsylvania.

The STIC advanced several innovations in 2021, including a Certified Concrete Finishers Course, a STIC innovation that requires 60 percent of concrete finishers certified on PennDOT projects, which will help eliminate mistakes with concrete finishing and reduce the amount of rework due to concrete scaling.

Predictive Work Zone Analysis (FREEVAL-PA), also advanced in 2021, is an innovative analysis tool based on the Highway Capacity Manual that can be used to analyze work zones' effect on traffic flow. It guides PennDOT's decision-making process for implementing lane closures, crossovers, or other traffic control measures and helps minimize congestion and delays during construction or maintenance projects.

The Pennsylvania STIC brings together a diverse team of transportation stakeholders to forge an environment of imagination and ingenuity to pursue specific innovations and their rapid implementation to deliver a modern and high-quality transportation system to the citizens of Pennsylvania.

Subscribe to statewide PennDOT news and traffic alerts or choose a region to subscribe to. Information about the state's infrastructure and results the department is delivering for Pennsylvanians can be found at www.penndot.pa.gov/results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jan Huzvar, jhuzvar@pa.gov or 717-409-3840

###