Arrest Made in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 600 Block of I Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in the 600 block of I Street, Northwest.

At approximately 4:10 pm, the suspect approached the victim who was placing items in their vehicle at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s vehicle keys. The victim complied and the suspect fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

On Tuesday, April 5, 2022, pursuant to a DC Superior Court custody order, a 15 year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking (Gun).

