Sen. Sandy Crawford’s Capitol Report for the Week of April 4

As we enter into the final weeks of the legislative session, there is still much to get done. A lot of this time will be used to pass a budget for Fiscal Year 2023, which is the General Assembly’s only constitutional obligation.

In addition, Senate Bill 1128 was heard by the Missouri Senate Local Government and Elections Committee, which I chair. This measure would reform provisions relating to the compensation of county coroners. I look forward to my proposal moving forward and making its way to the governor’s desk before session ends in May.

I am honored to serve as your senator in the Missouri Senate. If, at any time, you have questions, concerns or ideas regarding state government, please feel free to contact me at (573) 751-8793 or Sandy.Crawford@senate.mo.gov.

JAG-Smith-Cotton High School Maekayla Walter, Hania Lozada, Draigon Stephens, Sen. Crawford, Makaio Cook, Isabel Juan, Miranda Doyal and Amanda Harvey

Fire Fighters Day at the Capitol Battlefield Fire Protection District – Springfield Battalion Chief Jim Ludden (Polk County), Sen. Crawford, Chief Scott Moore and Division Chief Shane Anderson

Missouri Federation of Republican Women Breckenridge Scholar – 2022 Senator Crawford and Josie Douglas (Polk County)

Missouri Land Title Association (MLTA) Day at the Capitol Brandon Deshler, Mark Foglesong, Chuck Bowman, Sen. Crawford, Bob Swiss, Rick Pierce and Mike Malone

MO Independent Bankers Association Day at the Capitol Scott Buerge, Charlotte Burege, Ashley Shisler, Michael Schieffer, Wendy Loges, Mandy Carl, Sen. Crawford, Matt Daniels, Jennifer Linton, Jonathan Fish, Cohlby Jones, Michael Gnuse and Mark Gnuse

Target Bankers Day at the Capitol Heritage Bank of the Ozarks – Lebanon John Gideon (Laclede County), Sen. Crawford, Lance Boyer (Wright County) and Kevin Waterman (Laclede County)

El Dorado Christian School Day at the Capitol

The Network for Springfield’s Young Professionals Day at the Capitol Tori Reaves, Rachael Mhire, Hector Cruz, Layne Hunton, Carly Taft, Callie Carroll, Dee King, Ryan Allison, Jessica Harmison-Olson, Bryant Young, Lauren Mustoe and Justin Setser

Farm Bureau Youth Leadership Day at the Capitol Dallas County

Farm Bureau Youth Leadership Day at the Capitol Cedar County

Farm Bureau Youth Leadership Day at the Capitol Benton County

Farm Bureau Youth Leadership Day at the Capitol Polk County

Farm Bureau Youth Leadership Day at the Capitol St. Clair County