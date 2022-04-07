HNL Runway 4R temporarily closed

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) alerts residents that runway 4R at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport will be closed starting on Monday, April 11 from 10 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. Thursday, April 14.
The closure is for maintenance on runway lights. During the closure, incoming planes will be routed to runway 8L which will lead to more noise over the Ewa plain.
HDOT appreciates the public’s patience while the needed repairs are being made.
