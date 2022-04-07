Veteran Ventures Capital Invests with Grist Mill Exchange

Submit Release
VVC's Veteran Fund I is proud to announce an investment into Grist Mill Exchange LLC, a disruptive data acquisition platform for National Security.

We are proud to invest in what will become the leading provider of commercial data products to the national security community.”
— Derren Burrell, Founder
KNOXVILLE, TN, USA, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Veteran Ventures Capital’s (VVC) Veteran Fund I is proud to announce an investment into Grist Mill Exchange LLC, a disruptive data acquisition platform for National Security. “Grist Mill combines long-standing government and industry expertise with the continuous demand for commercially sourced data products on behalf of National Security customers. An area of expertise for VVC, we will provide not only an initial investment in this exciting business but will also leverage our team’s government experience within the intelligence community to further fuel Grist Mill Exchange’s rapid growth through business development and strategic contracting support. They are a terrific fit for us and our investor base. We are proud to invest in what will become the leading provider of commercial data products to the national security community,” said Mr. Derren Burrell, VVC Founder and President.

Grist Mill Exchange has made substantial progress over the past 18 months. Grist Mill Exchange’s Chief Executive Officer, Ms. Kristin Wood, expands on their growth and the new partnership, “Grist Mill Exchange is excited to partner with VVC, leveraging their investment and expertise through their advisory model to accelerate our company’s growth. Our business pipeline is robust and accelerating across numerous government and commercial customers. Further, our industry-defining relationship with hundreds of data providers sets our team apart in this space. As we expand the team, adding sales and marketing talent, as well as additional data acquisition, curation, and engineering support, we will meet and exceed our near-term milestones.”

About Veteran Ventures Capital, LLC
Veteran Ventures Capital (VVC), LLC is a service-disabled, veteran-owned growth-equity investment fund focused on military entrepreneurs. VVC interacts exclusively with companies that have military veteran leadership, recognizing the value of military experience, training, and character in business operations. For more information, please visit www.veteranventures.us.

About Grist Mill Exchange LLC
Grist Mill Exchange connects government agencies to commercial data providers and allows customers to purchase the data they need under one contract, all at the speed and scale of mission. With direct access to immense amounts of mission-ready data, and the elimination of procurement roadblocks, our customers are well-positioned to respond to emerging global developments and thrive in today's challenging environments. For more information, please contact info@gristmillexchange.com.

Derren Burrell
Veteran Ventures Capital
derren@veteranventures.us
