Veteran Ventures Capital invests with HERO Beverage

Veteran Ventures Capital is a veteran-owned, growth-equity investment fund focused on veteran businesses

HERO = ‘Helping Everyone Remain Operational'

Veteran Ventures Capital’s Veteran Fund I is proud to add HERO Beverage to its growing portfolio of veteran-led companies.

— Michael de Geus, Founder & CEO
KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Veteran Ventures Capital’s Veteran Fund I is proud to add HERO Beverage to its growing portfolio of veteran-led companies. “We love the HERO story,” said Derren Burrell, VVC President. “HERO = ‘Helping Everyone Remain Operational,’ and they donate 10% of all profits to organizations that support our everyday heroes to include farmers, teachers, first responders, and veterans. It’s truly another double-bottom impact company, much like Veteran Ventures Capital.”

“Our team is committed to helping everyone remain operational no matter the threat or the need they face, from the coffee fields to the frontline workers, and everyone in between,” said Patch Baker, Chief Marketing Officer and Marine Corps veteran. “HERO is also growing rapidly through a series of exclusive partnerships with high profile organizations and people--Veteran Ventures Capital represents a key partnership to help us scale” added Michael de Geus, Founder & CEO, and former Secret Service Agent.

About Veteran Ventures Capital, LLC
Veteran Ventures Capital (VVC), LLC is a veteran-owned, growth-equity investment fund focused on military entrepreneurs. VVC interacts exclusively with companies that have military veteran leadership, recognizing the value of military experience, training, and character in business operations. For more information, please visit www.veteranventures.us.

About HERO Beverage Co
At the core of the HERO Beverage Company's mission is the belief that when everyone comes together to unite behind a common purpose, amazing things can happen. From the coffee fields to the frontline workers, and everyone in between, every purchase helps to keep everyone operational. With every purchase made we directly support those out on the front lines, no matter what the threat may be. We are committed to giving back 10% of profits via monetary and product donations. You buy, we give. Our team personally delivers HERO coffee to schools, hospitals, military bases, fire stations, police departments, and organizations across the United States. For those areas we can't physically visit we mail care packages. As we grow, so will our ability to give back. For more information, please visit https://www.drinkhero.com/.

Derren Burrell
Veteran Ventures Capital
inquiry@veteranventures.us
