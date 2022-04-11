Supply Chain Wizard and Smith Teamaker partner for Digital Factory Transformation
Smith Teamaker chooses Supply Chain Wizard as its digital factory solution platform to transform the Smith Teamaker’s manufacturing operations.
Smith Teamaker will be an important partner in the food and beverage industry with a clear vision towards digital leadership.”NEW JERSEY, PRINCETON, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The deal brings together Supply Chain Wizard's expertise in digital factory transformation and its Digital Factory software platform with Smith Teamaker’s vision for the future of digital manufacturing to establish a state-of-the-art facility for tea blending & packaging operations. Companies will work closely together as part of the digital transformation program at Smith Teamaker’s production site in Portland, Oregon aiming to transform the site into a digital factory equipped with advanced IoT technologies & artificial intelligence capabilities to empower data-driven digital performance management.
The SCW & Smith Teamaker digital factory transformation partnership aims to accomplish performance improvement across many performance indicators in terms of productivity, quality, and will utilize some key solutions within SCW’s Digital Factory platform:
• OEE Tracker – improves production efficiency with real-time visibility & advanced analytics
• Labor Tracker – increases productivity with real-time labor hours & utilization tracking
Evren Ozkaya, Ph.D., Founder & CEO of Supply Chain Wizard, commented,
"I am thrilled to welcome Smith Teamaker to our network of visionary customers. Smith Teamaker is a specialized tea-making firm that offers its customers an amazing tea-tasting experience with the best quality. SCW works with leading manufacturers around the world to digitize their end-to-end production operations. Smith Teamaker will be an important partner in the food and beverage industry with a clear vision towards digital leadership. In the new normal, digital leadership is no longer just a competitive advantage, it is the only way to compete."
Rob Coomer, Vice President of Operations, Smith Teamaker, commented, “We are very excited to work with Supply Chain Wizard and its Digital Factory Platform, which we selected after a thorough analysis of potential solutions in the market. As Smith Teamaker, we are producing exclusive blend tea products for our customers, and transforming our manufacturing operations into data-driven digital factory operations is such an important milestone for us. We are looking forward to propelling our operations into the digital age to enable an agile & resilient supply chain.“
About Supply Chain Wizard
Supply Chain Wizard, a two-time Inc. 5000 honoree and a Gartner Cool Vendor in Supply Chain Execution Technologies, is a digital innovation and solutions firm, and a global leader specializing in serialization and traceability, supply chain strategy, and digital transformation programs. Supply Chain Wizard partners with organizations in designing, developing and implementing digital solutions using state-of-the-art technologies such as Internet-of-Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and Blockchain through its cloud platform to enable end-to-end digital supply chain transformations in life sciences, pharmaceutical and consumer goods industries. Serving some of the world’s largest pharmaceutical and consumer goods manufacturers, contract manufacturers, and packagers, Supply Chain Wizard is dedicated to adding sustainable value through data-driven decision-making from shop floors to executive boardrooms.
https://supplychainwizard.com/
https://scw.ai/
About Smith Teamaker
Smith Teamaker has been sourcing the world’s finest teas and botanicals to offer a drinking experience like nothing else in the world since 2009. The brand is beloved by uncompromising tea drinkers for uncommonly curated, ethically-sourced teas and herbal infusions, blended and packed in small batches at its Portland, Oregon headquarters. Smith Teamaker was founded by the late legendary teamaker Steve Smith, the craftsman behind two of the nation's biggest tea brands, Stash and Tazo. Smith Teamaker’s mission is to elevate the tea experience by crafting products made with transparency, exceptional blending, and of the highest quality. Smith Teamaker is available online at smithtea.com and in select hotels, restaurants, specialty shops, and grocery stores across the nation. Find Smith Teamaker on Instagram @smithteamaker.
Smith Teamaker Contact Information:
Vice President of Marketing: Katie Burnett
smithtea.com
e-mail: katie@smithtea.com
Sezen Ucuk
Supply Chain Wizard
sezen.ucuk@supplychainwizard.com
