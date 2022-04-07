Representative Carl O. Sherman brings local awareness to the topic of Human Trafficking

by: Rep. Sherman, Carl Sr.

04/07/2022

LANCASTER - State Representative Carl O. Sherman (District -109) will be presenting an inaugural community event, “Stop Human Trafficking,” at Dallas College on April 12. The intent is to bring a stronger awareness to the situation locally and statewide. Representative Sherman is committed to doing the work necessary to bring awareness to the widespread human trafficking situation while also looking for workable solutions.

“I plan to work diligently to shed light on human trafficking – in District 109 and the state,” Representative Sherman said. “I believe there is a dire need in Texas to bring human trafficking, not only to light, but to put an end to the exploitation of human lives.”

“Stop Human Trafficking” will be held on April 12 from 1:00 pm to 2:30 p.m. at Dallas College, Cedar Valley Campus in Lancaster, Texas. Guest speakers will include Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent Elizabeth Griffith, Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent Victim Assistance Specialist Sarolyn Morgan, Dallas Police Lt. Lisette Rivera, CEO of New Friends New Life Bianca Davis, New Friends New Life Men’s Advocacy Group Liaison Matt Osborne, and Tonya Stafford Founder/CEO/Board Chair of It’s Going to be OK. Dawn Freeman, Legislative Aide, Office of Representative Carl Sherman will moderate.

“While HB 2290, which went into effect September 1, 2015, designated January as Human Trafficking Prevention Month in the State of Texas, we should highlight to this topic every month of the year because human trafficking is not someone else’s problems, it is everyone’s problem,” Representative Sherman concluded.

About District 109: Representative Sherman proudly represents the citizens of House District 109, which includes DeSoto, Cedar Hill, Glenn Heights, Hutchins, Lancaster, Wilmer, as well as parts of Ovilla, Ferris, Seagoville, Grand Prairie and Dallas. He serves on the House Appropriations Committee, the House Corrections Committee and, also served on the Texas Commission on Judicial Selection. Most recently he was appointed to the Criminal Justice Legislative Oversight Committee

