Company Announcement Date: April 01, 2022 FDA Publish Date: April 07, 2022 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared milk Company Name: Tova Industries, LLC Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description Double Chocolate Chunk Mug Cake

Tova Industries; LLC of Louisville, KY is voluntarily recalling Carbquik Mug Cake Double Chocolate Chunk OU-Dairy (Water and Butter Prep), because it contains an undeclared milk. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

A limited amount, approximately 1700 retail packs, of Carbquik Mug Cake Double Chocolate Chunk was distributed via an online retailer and was distributed nationwide to consumers through a mailing service.

Product is sold in stand-up pouches with 6 individually packaged servings in each pouch. UPC listed on the product is 11283149263, with a Lot Code printed on the individual servings printed with a lot code of 02212071B.

UPC Code Product Description Sell By Date Pouch Lot # 11283 14926 3 Carbquik Mug Cake Double Chocolate Chunk July/26/2022 02212071B

No illnesses have been reported to date.

During an allergen review, our company found that the Chocolate Chips contained in the product had a small percentage (<1%) of a milk allergen, it was determined that the packaging was missing the required Milk Allergen warning, and all product was immediately removed from circulation on February 23, 2022. There is no health risk associated with this product for person who do not have a milk allergy.

For additional information or if customers wish to return or obtain a refund for the affected product, a quality department representative can be reached at 502-267-7333 Monday through Friday from 9am-4pm EST.