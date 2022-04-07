The Los Angeles Times Festival Of Books of 2022 presents, Be Not a Seeker: Be a Seer

Mystical Encounter: How to Create Healings in a New Town

Mystical Encounter: How to Create Healings in a New Town” — David Hays,

Former Deputy Mathew Slains moves to a new town to escape despair and grief over the sudden death of his wife of two years. He finds the emotions have followed him and peace is still elusive. He begins to hear a voice saying they have been with him for centuries and are old friends and offer to help him heal. He doubts the voice as real.

Along the way, Mathew discovers new friends, meets biblical figures, animal totems, experiences past lives, and hears the voice of his late wife. The book is set in a conversational setting and describes Mathew’s journey to heal his grief. This fictional novel takes the reader on a page-turning journey until the spectacular

ending. This is book one of a trilogy.

David Hays was a police officer and deputy sheriff in both his native Wyoming and Arizona, where he has lived since 1985 and currently resides with his wife, Kit Prestwood, near beautiful Sedona. They enjoy music, hiking, visiting ancient sites in the area, and entertaining family.

Be Not A Seeker: Be A Seer

Written by: David Hays

