Pastor Steve Langford Joins the 2022 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books” — Steve Langford

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What in the world is the kingdom of God? The kingdom of God was the central theme in the teaching and preaching of Jesus. Jesus envisioned a world shaped by the character of God and built upon the ways of God. In his book A God-Shaped World: Exploring Jesus’s Teachings about the Kingdom of God and the Implications for the Church Today. Pastor Steve Langford identifies the four central characteristics of the kingdom as reflected in the teachings and ministry of Jesus. Using the gospel of Luke, Langford identifies how these characteristics are out of step with the anxiety-driven, self- serving ways inherent to the human condition. These foundational characteristics of the kingdom shape the individual lives of the followers of Jesus as well as their life together as the church.

The book is written as a study resource for individuals, groups, and churches who are interested in discovering what shaped Jesus’s ministry and what he declared with such passion: the kingdom of God.

Known as “Pastor Steve” by those who know him, Dr. Steve Langford, has devoted his life to the study and teaching of scriptures in the local church. He is a gifted teacher who does not shrink from prophetically proclaiming the truth of scriptures. He earned his degrees in biblical studies from Howard Payne University and Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary. Dr. Langford and his wife of fifty-two years have three adult sons and four grandchildren.

Dr. Langford is also the author of “Why the Bible Is So Hard to Understand and tips to understanding it” (2015), “The Fruit of the Spirit: the Path That Leads to Loving as Jesus Loved” (2019), “Discovering Your True Self: a Guide for the Journey” (2020), “Wisdom of the Ancients: Mining the Riches of Genesis 1-11” (2021), “God’s Plumb Line: Aligning Our Hearts with the Heart of God” (2021).

