Submit Release
News Search

There were 814 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,121 in the last 365 days.

History and Mystery: The Complete Eschatological Encyclopedia of Prophecy, Apocalypticism, Mythos and Worldwide Dynamic

Have you ever Lain Awake at Night to Ponder Life Beyond Time?

Five volumes of exhaustive information that every student, teacher, and interested person everywhere needs to know.”
— Bernie L. Calaway

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With over 8000 defined words and phrases, 60 exploratory essays, and mini- sections of relational materials, Bernie Calaway’s .History and Mystery: The Complete Eschatological Encyclopedia of Prophecy, Apocalypticism, Mythos, and Worldwide Dynamic Theology Volume 1 answers life’s most pondered questions. This encyclopedia has five volumes about essays, works of literature, and terminologies where Volume 1 is composed of Explanatory
Essays about Apocalyptic Background Studies, Theological Studies, and End Time Studies; Volume 2 is composed of Encyclopedia of Theological, Eschatological, Mystical, and

PRESS RELEASE | LA BOOK FAIR 2022
Ecclesiastical Terminology starting from Aaron to dystopia; while Volume 3 is a continuation of the terminologies starting from Ea to Juxta Hebraica; On the other hand, Volume 4 is composed of Encyclopedia of Eschatological and Mystical Terminology starting from Ka to Rutherford, Joseph Franklin; and lastly, Volume 5 of the book is a continuation of the terminologies starting from Sabaoth Adonai to Zwingli, Ulrich (Huldrych).

Avid readers who spend their time analyzing each underlying message in the book will find themselves the best-informed reader in the neighborhood and most of the next state over.

Bernie L. Calaway is a native Texan man who is now settled in North Carolina. Bernie was a former Navy chaplain, biblical scholar, and pastor who also authored eight nonfiction books and two collections of entertaining fables. His current encyclopedia and theology book History and Mystery: The Complete Eschatological Encyclopedia of Prophecy, Apocalypticism, Mythos, and Worldwide Dynamic Theology Volume 1 already has five volumes.

Bernie Calaway is a retired Navy chaplain and biblical scholar from Texas who quickly learned he’d be a happier minister than a cotton farmer on the high plains.

He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Baylor University majoring in English and religion with a minor in history followed by a Masters of Theology from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary. His supplemental coursework includes Marriage Counseling, Rape Crisis Counseling Certification, and Psychology of Personality and Adjustment. He is also a graduate of the Institute of Children’s Literature and has received an honorable mention in the Writer’s Digest 73rd annual competition. Let us not neglect to mention his avocations in being a lecturer, teacher, and biblical consultant. His retirement years have left time for writing, sketching cowboy pictures, painting, and goofing off.

History and Mystery: The Complete Eschatological Encyclopedia of Prophecy,
Apocalypticism, Mythos, and Worldwide Dynamic Theology Volume 1
Written by: Bernie L. Calaway
Paperback |
Kindle |

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.

Dana Reyes
Authors Press
+19256982619 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other

You just read:

History and Mystery: The Complete Eschatological Encyclopedia of Prophecy, Apocalypticism, Mythos and Worldwide Dynamic

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.