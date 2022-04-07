Have you ever Lain Awake at Night to Ponder Life Beyond Time?

Five volumes of exhaustive information that every student, teacher, and interested person everywhere needs to know.” — Bernie L. Calaway

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With over 8000 defined words and phrases, 60 exploratory essays, and mini- sections of relational materials, Bernie Calaway’s .History and Mystery: The Complete Eschatological Encyclopedia of Prophecy, Apocalypticism, Mythos, and Worldwide Dynamic Theology Volume 1 answers life’s most pondered questions. This encyclopedia has five volumes about essays, works of literature, and terminologies where Volume 1 is composed of Explanatory

Essays about Apocalyptic Background Studies, Theological Studies, and End Time Studies; Volume 2 is composed of Encyclopedia of Theological, Eschatological, Mystical, and

Ecclesiastical Terminology starting from Aaron to dystopia; while Volume 3 is a continuation of the terminologies starting from Ea to Juxta Hebraica; On the other hand, Volume 4 is composed of Encyclopedia of Eschatological and Mystical Terminology starting from Ka to Rutherford, Joseph Franklin; and lastly, Volume 5 of the book is a continuation of the terminologies starting from Sabaoth Adonai to Zwingli, Ulrich (Huldrych).

Avid readers who spend their time analyzing each underlying message in the book will find themselves the best-informed reader in the neighborhood and most of the next state over.

Bernie L. Calaway is a native Texan man who is now settled in North Carolina. Bernie was a former Navy chaplain, biblical scholar, and pastor who also authored eight nonfiction books and two collections of entertaining fables. His current encyclopedia and theology book History and Mystery: The Complete Eschatological Encyclopedia of Prophecy, Apocalypticism, Mythos, and Worldwide Dynamic Theology Volume 1 already has five volumes.

He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Baylor University majoring in English and religion with a minor in history followed by a Masters of Theology from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary. His supplemental coursework includes Marriage Counseling, Rape Crisis Counseling Certification, and Psychology of Personality and Adjustment. He is also a graduate of the Institute of Children’s Literature and has received an honorable mention in the Writer’s Digest 73rd annual competition. Let us not neglect to mention his avocations in being a lecturer, teacher, and biblical consultant. His retirement years have left time for writing, sketching cowboy pictures, painting, and goofing off.

History and Mystery: The Complete Eschatological Encyclopedia of Prophecy,

Apocalypticism, Mythos, and Worldwide Dynamic Theology Volume 1

Written by: Bernie L. Calaway

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.