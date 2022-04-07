THE UNITY PROJECT LAUNCHES AT THE CHEER CHOICE AWARDS IN LAS VEGAS APRIL 9 TO SUPPORT THE UN WORLD FOOD PROGRAM
THE UNITY PROJECT LAUNCHES WITH INTIATIVES TO SUPPORT THE UN WORLD FOOD PROGRAM AT THE PREMIERE SOCIAL MEDIA AWARDS, THE CHEER CHOICE AWARDS IN LAS VEGAS APRIL 9
WHAT: The national launch of The Unity Project (The UP), a game-changing way to bring people together to fundraise to support the United Nations’ World Food Program and other organizations to help fight hunger worldwide, will take place at the premiere Cheer Choice Awards, the first awards to honor positive influencers. The activation with The UP is the first of its kind for 2020’s Nobel Prize winner, the UN World Food Program, which has taken an unprecedented step in supporting this untraditional method of raising both funds and awareness. The UNWFP has never faced a greater need after responding to a global pandemic and now immersed in the current conflict in Ukraine and in other regions around the world.
The launch will debut the UP official song “UNITY,” which was written and will be performed by Jack Brown of the band Sophistafunk, the house band on Food Network mega-star Guy Fieri’s upcoming talk show. Renowned choreographer and recording artist Paula Abdul will debut her Unity Movement dance live as the official Unity Project Tik-Tok dance, anticipated to go viral through the audiences of the creators.
WHO: Paula Abdul, Former “Dance Mom”/Activist Melissa Gisoni, Youth Ambassador/Influencer Donlad, Jack Brown and Sophistafunk, , 500 top creators with over half a Billion combined followers, Unity Project founders Mark De Mattei and Joelle Jarvis.
WHERE: MGM Grand Casino & Resort
Las Vegas, NV
WHEN: April 9, 2022
6:30 PM PST
