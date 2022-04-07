The Los Angeles Times Festival Of Books of 2022 presents, Sugar Creek

In Loyalty and Chaos: An Army Captain and Mormon’s Camaraderie Amidst the Battle of Sugar Creek

Courage comes in many forms. Even people we may not know anything about display courage. Wars are a matter of individual stories – and this is but one.” — William Caudle II

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Set during the American Civil War where thousands of families and people have died and heartbroken, William Caudle’s Sugar Creek

tells the untold comradeship between Jemison Thorsby, a lawyer-turned-army captain who narrowly escapes death with the help of Levy, a former slave and

PRESS RELEASE | LA BOOK FAIR 2022

now a Confederate. This thrilling masterpiece explains the many faces and colors of bravery, heroism, and comradeship that are yet to be told.

During the Civil War, Captain Jemison was injured severely, near death, if not for his chance meeting up with Levy who gave him a second chance in life.

Together, they face the battle as two friends who depend on each other, proving that there is more to the world than black and white and that courage and heroism come in different forms and from different beginnings.

A retired attorney, court mediator, and a retired veteran of the United States Air Force, William B. Caudle was born in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. William is the recipient of four separate college degrees. He also has an associate’s degree from Broward Junior College, a bachelor’s degree from Florida Atlantic University, a master’s degree in History from Florida State University, and a Juris Doctor degree in Law from the University of Florida. He published six books previously,

namely The Canal, The Haus at Number Five Kirchhubel, Cheri and Me: Snippets of a Relationship, and others. When he is not writing, the author enjoys reading and believes that reading the thoughts of others is a beneficial part of writing.

Sugar Creek

Written by: William B. Caudle II

Paperback |

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book