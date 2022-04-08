Submit Release
Ukraine Aid Group will memorialize City's Cultural Artifacts Before Russians Obliterate it

Alexander Nevsky Cathedral in Sloviansk, Ukraine

To prevent repeat of Russian claims that Bucha massacre evidence was faked, website will publish before and after photos of endangered city

MARIUPOL, DONETSK, UKRAINE, April 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Save Ukraine Network has announced plans to celebrate graphically the vaunted cultural patrimony of the city of
Sloviansk before Russian invaders have a chance to destroy it, as they did the city of Mariupol. "One of the bizarre things about the Russian invasion of Ukraine is that the Russian Military makes no effort to hide its impending plans" says group co-founder Svetlana Shevchenko. "Western Intelligence agencies knew the exact date and scope of the invasion before it started. They knew in short order that Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Kherson would be assaulted, and that Mariupol would be bombed into oblivion, before these things happened. And now we know where they will attack next."

So Save Ukraine thought "Why not start creating memorials to buildings in a Ukrainian city, before the Russians demolish it?" says Information Coordinator Oleg Kravchuk. "Russian commanders have announced that, as part of the pivot to the Donbass region, they will bombard the city of Sloviansk, located at a crucial crossroads. Indeed, they have already begun, though the brunt of the ground assault is expected next week.

So we are documenting what is still existent in Sloviansk photographically on our website, SaveUkraine.network, hoping against hope that these cultural artifacts will remain un-bombarded, but also realizing sadly that this may not be preventable. If and when these structures are destroyed, we will post those photos also."

"In any case, if the Russians do completely level Sloviansk as they have threatened, they will not be able to claim that photos of death and damage were staged and faked, as they have done concerning the Bucha massacre, because we will post both the before and after photos" says Shevchenko.

Anyone who has cherished images of the cultural heritage of Sloviansk, or any place in the Donbass region, is welcome to submit them to Save Ukraine, so that they may be added to the website. Send them to info@saveukraine.network. Those who wish to support the project can help by going to https://www.givesendgo.com/G2ZHA.

