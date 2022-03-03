Submit Release
Metaversing and Save Ukraine Network Utilize Group AI Brainstorming to Effect Change

Oleno Kurilo, Ukrainian victim of Russian missile attack

Injured Ukrainian woman has become a symbol of the war

Groups Engage with Ukrainian Diaspora to Mind Map Potential Future Scenarios. Tactics include posting war news on Russian social media sites.

We are laser focused on one thing: stopping aggression. And right now that means influencing Russian people and politicians. ”
— Metaversing's Amy Chang
CAMBRIDGE, CAMBRIDGESHIRE, UK, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cutting Edge AI Mind Mapping software is being used by NGOs Metaversing and the Save Ukraine Network to help Ukrainians scope out solutions for the country's current crisis. According to Aleksandra Shevchenko, Save Ukraine's Communication Director, "We now have programs which can amplify the capacity of group brainstorming to improve the situation on the ground. We are especially interested in ways to get verified information out to the Russian public, whose main media channels are heavily censored by their government."

Groups of Ukrainians, as well as students from Harvard, Cambridge and Stanford, meet on Zoom and co-create Mind Maps in real time. The software they employ is an AI that uses connections between 175 Billion parameters to build a map of suggestions. Then the relative values of these are weighed and compared by meeting participants. "We are laser focused on one thing: stopping aggression. And right now that means influencing Russian people and politicians" says Metaversing's Amy Chang.

Plans include group posting and individual messaging on Russia's most popular social media sites, including VK (VKontakte), OdnoKlassniki, and
Moi Mir, which together reach 85% of Russians. Participants also employ out-of-the-box tactics like embedding war updates within online restaurant
reviews, which has evaded normal Russian censorship. They publicize the Ukrainian government site 200rf.com, which allows captured Russian soldiers
to be found by their families.

The program was originally built by Metaversing as a series of protocols to address Climate Change and other UN Sustainability Goals. Over the
next three years over 1200 similar groups in 34 countries are planned as outgrowths of the first ones. " Our larger goal is still addressing Climate Change and
the other issues" says Chang. "But it turns out that these methods can be equally effective in a situation like the Ukraine invasion".

For more information contact info@saveukraine.network.

Website: saveukraine.network
Metaversing.network

