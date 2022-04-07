Concordia University Texas to host Inaugural AustinCyber.Show, Two Days of Powerful Talks on Cyber Risks and Challenges

Austin Cyber Show Speakers Austin Cyber Show at Concordia University Campus May 9-11 2022 Cyber-By-Fire Certificates

Five new cyber-by-fire Certificates Offered on Cyber Leadership, Breach Defense, Risk Diagrams, Exfiltration Prevention, and QUIC Protocol replacing TCP/IP

Austin Cyber Show brings top industry leaders together to collaborate and educate the next generation of high-demand cyber professionals” — Bill Alderson

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Austin-area community members are invited to attend the inaugural AustinCyber.Show at Concordia University Texas, May 10-11. During the two-day cyber defense conference, participants can engage in discussions with peer leaders and industry experts on the cyber risks and challenges that businesses, leaders, developers, educators, and students face each day. Attendees will walk away with new insight and lessons learned to defend against ransomware, phishing, and data exfiltration attacks.West Point graduate, Colonel David Wills, serves as the event’s keynote speaker. Wills served as the Chief Network Engineer with CENTCOM and Joint Staff Pentagon. Wills led three of the world’s highest rigor networks encompassing NATO and coalition members across his responsible networks. Speakers include Sameer Sait ex-CISO AMZN-WFM, Mustapha Kebbeh, CISO Brinks. Presentation includes authors of new CISO Primer Gary Hayslip and Art of Cyberwarfare books Jon DiMaggio.Besides hearing from cybersecurity technology thought leaders, attendees may earn a Cyber-by-Fire certification in leadership, Breach Defense, Risk Diagrams, Exfiltration Prevention, or QUIC Protocol. The Cyber-by-Fire certificates allow for new or seasoned technology enthusiasts to gain a basic understanding of network and security fundamentals, condensing weeks of learning into two powerful days of in-person or online achievement.Certificate programs draw on the 40-year career of Security Institute’s Bill Alderson, celebrated deep packet security expert beginning in 1980 at Lockheed Sunnyvale, later at Network General Sniffer startup, now NetScout. Bill led the Pentagon Network Recovery at 9/11 and solved US stock market attacks before coining of the term DDOS Distributed Denial of Service.Bill Alderson is a founder of HOPZERO, a cybersecurity company that has been a member of Concordia University’s IncubatorCTX since 2017.Preconference public service sessions to develop Cyber Disciplines for Non-Tech Careers, Youth and Senior Citizens are being presented in English and Spanish by reserving free tickets for the afternoon of May 9th.Tickets for the event are $199 (online) or $249 (in-person). Tickets are available at https://www.austincyber.show/ About Concordia University TexasFounded in 1926, Concordia University Texas (CTX) has the vision to be the premier university, where the adventure of faith, learning, and life-changing experiences lead to meaningful work. CTX’s mission is to empower students of all backgrounds to lead lives of critical thought, compassionate action, and courageous leadership. As a liberal arts university rooted in the Lutheran tradition and affiliated with the Lutheran Church - Missouri Synod, Concordia develops the mind, heart, soul, and body, preparing leaders for lives of service. Concordia’ core values are 1) Christ-centered, 2) caring for people, 3) vocation, 4) lifelong learning, 5) trust and 6) courage. The college offers undergraduate and graduate degrees through a variety of delivery methods. Concordia offers over 20 majors across four colleges at the undergraduate level and graduate programs in business (MBA), Education (M.Ed. and Ed.D.) and Global Health (MPH). Concordia’s campus, unique in its natural setting on a preserve, is conveniently located minutes from both downtown Austin and the Texas Hill Country. This unique location provides students with resources and opportunities to learn, explore and thrive in the best of both worlds—a small school and a big city,For more information, please visit www.concordia.edu

