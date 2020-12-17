QUIC To Replace TCPIP Speeds Web 3 - 10x Security Institute's Benchmarks Report

About

Bill started examining packets with a Halcyon serial data scope in 1980 as a network communications engineer at Lockheed Missiles & Space Company, Sunnyvale, California. Later joining Network General Corporation (Sniffer) as Secure Systems Manager. At PMG NetAnalyst Bill started On-The-Wire Newsletter on protocol analysis. Bill created the Certified NetAnalyst Network Security Forensics Training and Certification Program in 1995, certifying more than 3,500 Network Security Forensic Professionals from 27 countries. Acquired by NetQoS, later sold to CA Technologies Bill is now the Executive NetAnalyst at SecurityInstitute.com and founder of HOPZERO. June 2020 Bill received a utility patent for a Method and System for Limiting the Range of Data Transmission Across IP Networks. Bill responded to the Pentagon immediately after 9/11 to lead the communications recovery effort, solved high visibility US Stock Market denial of service attacks using protocol analysis and asked by Joint Chiefs to deploy with US Troops to Iraq / Afghanistan solving intelligence and biometric applications key to detaining insurgents. Bill operates SecurityInstitute.com providing research, training and collaboration on network security and performance key to secure optimal operation.