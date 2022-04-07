Vaitari Anderson Joins Snorble as Chief Experience Officer
Proven Innovator in Brand Marketing, Creative and Production Will Help Snorble Deliver Meaningful Solutions for Families
I can delve into the mindset of my three-year-old son, while at the same time being involved in a pioneering project that delivers meaningful guidance and solutions for families.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the world’s workforce reconsiders the environment in which they choose to engage, Vaitari Anderson has committed to Snorble, to establish a work-life balance that will allow his young family and career to thrive in tandem.
— Vaitari Anderson
Vaitari is the latest addition to a burgeoning Snorble team where he will assume the role of Chief Experience Officer, bringing a robust background in brand marketing, creative and production, having previously advised Snorble on the company’s brand identity.
“What appeals to me about Snorble is to be able to delve into the mindset of my three-year-old son, while at the same time being involved in a pioneering project that delivers meaningful guidance and solutions for families,” Vaitari explained. “I can spend more time with my son and my family while collaborating with innovative colleagues on a new product that is like nothing else in the marketplace.
“The ethos of the company and family-orientated approach is a major reason why I feel we will be successful with Snorble.”
The flagship Snorble® product is an engaging and intelligent buddy that helps children and families develop healthy habits and bedtime routines. For more information about the company and its products, visit Snorble.com.
Vaitari joins Team Snorble from House of V, where he was a founding partner, focused on developing solutions rooted in smart creative and emerging technologies. He was an executive producer at parent agency R&R Partners and primarily focused on broadcast and digital content, activations, and various other tech-forward projects in XR, light design, A.I., and voice tech. In 2018, he was named one of AdAge’s 40 Under 40 for his outstanding work in the areas of broadcast and virtual reality on projects for the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA).
Vaitari has found innovative solutions for a diverse group of clients, including Nike, Nat Geo, Tampa Bay Lightning, NHL, Las Vegas Raiders, Blockchains, Snapchat, Facebook, Tik-Tok, LVCVA, Island Def Jam, Aristocrat, MTV2, VHI, CMT, Nickelodeon, Pepcid, MGM Resorts, VEVO, USA Network, Spike, E. & J. Gallo Winery, Pepsi, Heineken, and Harper Collins. He has held roles at companies including MTV Networks/Viacom, AKQA, Liz Claiborne, and Raised 360.
“Tai is the perfect mix of wisdom and bravery that makes creative engaging and pertinent,” said Snorble CEO and co-founder Mike Rizkalla. “Where he has been focused in XR and driving the experiential in marketing, he is the perfect person to help accelerate Snorble’s presence in the world. We are thrilled to have him join us and look forward to our launch and beyond.”
Vaitari joins a team that already includes proven leaders in animation, storytelling, child development, product engineering, voice recognition, AI, software engineering, design, and sales, which will launch Snorble later this year.
About Snorble:
