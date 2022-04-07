Water Summary Update: Drought conditions improve with March rainfall

DES MOINES — Precipitation for March averaged 2.67 inches, almost a half inch above normal. This above-normal rainfall helped to improve drought conditions across many areas of the state, especially in the southern and eastern parts of Iowa, according to the latest Water Summary Update.

However, at the start of April, about 60 percent of Iowa remains in some form of dryness or drought. Concern continues for water resources in parts of northwest Iowa.

"Precipitation totals in March were above normal, which is just what was needed across the state,” said Tim Hall, DNR’s coordinator of hydrology resources. “We are now into what is normally the wettest three month period in the state, and if we continue to get above normal rainfall through June we should see a reduction in drought conditions moving into the growing season."

Streamflow levels are normal across much of the state, with lower flows in northern and western Iowa.

For a thorough review of Iowa’s water resource trends, go to www.iowadnr.gov/ watersummaryupdate.

The report is prepared by technical staff from Iowa DNR, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, IIHR—Hydroscience and Engineering, and the U.S. Geological Survey, in collaboration with Iowa Homeland Security and Emergency Management Department.