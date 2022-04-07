Bridge beam setting requires closing a portion of I-75 in Oakland County this weekend

Contact:

Fast facts: - I-75 will be closed between I-696 and I-75 Business Loop (Square Lake Road) starting Friday night. - 13 Mile Road will be closed under I-75 until Monday morning. - Local traffic will be able to enter northbound I-75 at 14 Mile, Rochester, Big Beaver, and Crooks roads.

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. ­- Weather permitting, bridge beam setting over I-75 in Oakland County requires a freeway closure starting Friday night.

I-75 will be closed in both directions between I-696 and the I-75 Business Loop (Square Lake Road) to set bridge beams on the overpasses at Gardenia and Lincoln avenues. In addition, 13 Mile Road will close between Mally and Concord drives to allow crews to safely set beams on the northbound I-75 bridge over 13 Mile Road starting at 8 p.m. Friday, April 8, and ending by 5 a.m. Monday, April 11.

The freeway closure will begin at 11 p.m. Friday and will reopen to traffic by 5 a.m. Monday. Prior to this closure, crews will begin closing ramps at 9 p.m. and start freeway lane closures at 10 p.m. All ramps to northbound I-75 will be closed from I-696 to 14 Mile Road. All ramps to southbound I-75 will be closed from M-59 to 11 Mile Road.

During the closure, northbound I-75 traffic will be detoured west on I-696 to northbound M-1 (Woodward Avenue), then eastbound Square Lake Road back to northbound I-75. Entrance ramps to northbound I-75 will remain open from 14 Mile Road to Crooks Road/Corporate Drive for local traffic. Southbound I-75 traffic will use westbound Square Lake Road to southbound M-1, then eastbound I-696 back to southbound I-75.

Starting at 5 a.m. Monday, April 11, both directions of I-75 will be maintained on the southbound side of the freeway from north of 13 Mile Road to just south of I-696. Two lanes will be open in each direction separated by a concrete barrier. This configuration will allow for the rebuilding of the northbound lanes this year and is expected to remain in place until mid-November.

In addition, the northbound I-75 ramp to eastbound and westbound I-696 will have one lane open. The single-lane closure on the two-lane ramp will be in place for 10 days. During this time, access to eastbound and westbound I-696 will be maintained.

Follow I-75 modernization progress on the web at www.Modernize75.com, or follow on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Modernize75 or on Twitter at www.twitter.com/Modernize75.