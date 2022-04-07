The Los Angeles Times Festival Of Books of 2022 presents, The Silver City Bank Robbery

Can Two Mere Robbers Turn Your Life Around?

... but a future was uncertain when faced with two bank robbers.” — Beverly Smith

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beverly Smith’s The Silver City Bank Robbery is a fast-paced American tale of hardship, self-determination, and justice in the Old West that will keep readers on the edge of their seat. It is an entertaining short story introducing a resourceful widower who single-handedly forges a better life for his children at the frontier, it is written in a way that is almost like sitting in your grandmother’s kitchen while she tells you stories about when she was growing up.

The Silver City Bank Robbery is a story of George Wright, a widower who dreams of making a better life for his family. The death of his wife during childbirth did not sway

his dreams and was determined to pull through hell or high water. George was finally able to settle in a place outside of Silver City, Nevada. With hard work and determination, he managed to build a solid house for his children and also managed to build up a working ranch despite animal attacks, Indian scares, and some unsavory characters that came his way within a few years.

Then, he discovered timber and found it was quite a prosperous business and took the risk of investing in the said business. Fortunately, the timber business made him a rich man, so he had to go into Silver City more often. While he was there, he would always stake the time to stop by at Millie’s Cafe but not just for the good food. He favored one waitress in particular working at the cafe by the name of Joella Carson. Later, he would become her saving grace, but their future became uncertain when they were faced with two bank robbers that would turn their life around.

An Amazon customer left a positive review on the book’s Amazon page, “This was a very enjoyable and interesting read...”.

Beverly Smith is a recently retired grandmother who lives a quiet and peaceful life in a small town in Indiana who graces her readers in noble-worthy books that readers wouldn’t want to miss.

The Silver City Bank Robbery

Written by: Beverly Smith

