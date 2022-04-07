Submit Release
News Search

There were 815 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,125 in the last 365 days.

The Los Angeles Times Festival Of Books of 2022 presents, The Silver City Bank Robbery

Can Two Mere Robbers Turn Your Life Around?

... but a future was uncertain when faced with two bank robbers.”
— Beverly Smith

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beverly Smith’s The Silver City Bank Robbery is a fast-paced American tale of hardship, self-determination, and justice in the Old West that will keep readers on the edge of their seat. It is an entertaining short story introducing a resourceful widower who single-handedly forges a better life for his children at the frontier, it is written in a way that is almost like sitting in your grandmother’s kitchen while she tells you stories about when she was growing up.

The Silver City Bank Robbery is a story of George Wright, a widower who dreams of making a better life for his family. The death of his wife during childbirth did not sway

PRESS RELEASE | LA BOOK FAIR 2022
his dreams and was determined to pull through hell or high water. George was finally able to settle in a place outside of Silver City, Nevada. With hard work and determination, he managed to build a solid house for his children and also managed to build up a working ranch despite animal attacks, Indian scares, and some unsavory characters that came his way within a few years.

Then, he discovered timber and found it was quite a prosperous business and took the risk of investing in the said business. Fortunately, the timber business made him a rich man, so he had to go into Silver City more often. While he was there, he would always stake the time to stop by at Millie’s Cafe but not just for the good food. He favored one waitress in particular working at the cafe by the name of Joella Carson. Later, he would become her saving grace, but their future became uncertain when they were faced with two bank robbers that would turn their life around.

An Amazon customer left a positive review on the book’s Amazon page, “This was a very enjoyable and interesting read...”.

Beverly Smith is a recently retired grandmother who lives a quiet and peaceful life in a small town in Indiana who graces her readers in noble-worthy books that readers wouldn’t want to miss.
The Silver City Bank Robbery
Written by: Beverly Smith
Kindle |
Paperback |
Book copies are available for purchase through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other
online book resellers.

Dana Reyes
Authors Press
+19256982619 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other

You just read:

The Los Angeles Times Festival Of Books of 2022 presents, The Silver City Bank Robbery

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.