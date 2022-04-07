Philadelphia Soul Singer/Songwriter Ashley Scott Announces New Release “Together (The Lover’s Remix)”
Philadelphia Singer/Songwriter Ashley Scott announces a remix of his most recent single entitled “Together (The Lover’s Remix)” on April 22, 2022PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Philadelphia Singer/Songwriter Ashley Scott is capitalizing on the momentum of his most recent single “Together” with a groovy remix entitled “Together (The Lover’s Remix).” The song is being released on his Soulful Sounds International Records Label on April 22, 2022 on Ashley’s website AshleyScottMusic.com and all digital streaming platforms.
“Together (The Lover’s Remix)” keeps the story going for the eternally wedded couple. The original version was created for a romantic first dance and the Remix sets the tone for a sensual honeymoon.. The music is produced by one of Ashley’s longtime collaborators Damon “Mr. DizzyFingers” Bennett and the original lyrics and melody were by Ashley Scott and Stan Davis Jr. The music compliments Ashley’s lead vocal and background vocals by Jonathan Lawrence Buckson, James Buckson, Andre L. Harris, and Damon Harris also known as B4 The World. The song will be marketed to Soul lovers around the world and available on all digital platforms including iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon, Spotify, Google Play, and more. Visit the music store at www.AshleyScottMusic.com to pre-order and for more information.
Here is what some industry professionals are already saying about “Together.”
“Together, makes you feel good--the kind of song that you put on your playlist for a long drive or romantic evening. Great production! Ashley gives you that unapologetic male vocal that says, "I love you girl, and I don't have a problem letting the world know." We need more love songs from men with these sentiments” - “Helen Bruner and Terry Jones”- Grammy Nominated Songwriters and Producer
“MY FAVORITE!!!!!! Awesomeness!!! Your productions are always on point but this one has an anointing!! Instant Classic”- Maysa Leak - Grammy Nominated Soul/Jazz Songstress
“Finally an artist that has captured the art of real R&B! Ashley’s song is sweet , romantic, and makes you feel excited to be in love ! Congratulations”- Brent Jones -Gospel & R&B Producer, Artist, & Songwriter
As a Classic R&B lover nothing pleases my Soul more than a good Song with a Classic feel. Good Lyrics, Melody and a Good Sincere delivery are key elements. That of which this song has. This song will inspire Love throughout the Years!!- Will Downing “The Prince of Sophisticated Soul
“It’s always a great thing when a new song reminds you of an existing hit by a legend.. At first listen, “Together” immediately made me think of the groove of one of my favorite songs from back in the day. Another great job by my lil bro, Ashley Scott!- Frank McComb -International Soul Singer
About Ashley Scott:
Ashley Scott is a singer/songwriter from Philadelphia and a graduate of Howard University in Washington DC where he received his Bachelor’s Degree in Music. Influenced by his aunt Helen Scott of The Three Degrees as well as The Delfonics, Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder, and Prince, Ashley found his love and passion for music. Ashley has performed on shows with Take 6, Bilal, and Eric Roberson, as well as recorded background vocals in the studio with Will Downing, Chavous, and Tye Tribbett. Ashley is known for international soul songs like the lush ballads “Words” and “Together” as well as soulful grooves like “Dance The Night Away (UK Soul Chart #10); “The Thought of You” (Urban Influencer Chart #3), and his international anthem “Don’t Throw Our Love Away” (UK Soul Chart #3, SmoothJazz.com #4). Ashley has served as a Governor and Vice President on the Board of The Recording Academy Philadelphia Chapter. His label Soulful Sounds International promises to make timeless music for the future.
