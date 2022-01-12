Soulful Sounds International Records Announces New Romantic Release “Together” by Ashley Scott
Philadelphia Singer/Songwriter Ashley Scott returns with his new single "Together" for those in love.PHILADELPHIA , PA, USA, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Philadelphia Singer/Songwriter Ashley Scott is entering 2022 with a new romantic ballad in time for Valentine’s Day and the 2022 bridal season entitled “Together.” The song is being released on his Soulful Sounds International Records Label on February 11, 2022 as a follow up to his recent 2021 single hit “The Thought of You.”
“Together” is a soulful lush ballad that will surely be used as a ceremonial entrance or first dance for couples looking to tie the knot . The song which is co-written and produced by Ashley and Stan Davis Jr. will be the wedding song of 2022 and beyond. The music which features a full orchestra is intended to be a new Philadelphia Soul Classic. The string and horn arrangements were produced by Dennis “Doc” Williams (longtime musical director for the O”Jays). The musical ensemble consists of Stan Davis Jr. (guitar); Adam Faulk (piano); Stacey Mcghee (bass); Brandon Mullen (drums); Chris Stevens (trumpet); Korey Riker (saxophone); Ernest Stuart (trombone); Jack Drummond, Summer Jordan, Tauhida Smith (violins); Yoomi Kwan (cello); Jonathan Lawrence Buckson, James Buckson, Andre L. Harris, Damon Harris also known as B4 The World (background vocals). The song will be marketed to Soul lovers around the world and available on all digital platforms including iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon, Spotify, Google Play, and more. Visit the music store at www.AshleyScottMusic.com to pre-order and for more information.
Here is what some industry professionals are already saying about “Together.”
"As a Classic R&B lover nothing pleases my Soul more than a good Song with a Classic feel. Good Lyrics, Melody and a Good Sincere delivery are key elements. That of which this song has. This song will inspire Love throughout the Years!!- Will Downing “The Prince of Sophisticated Soul
“Together, makes you feel good--the kind of song that you put on your playlist for a long drive or romantic evening. Great production! Ashley gives you that unapologetic male vocal that says, "I love you girl, and I don't have a problem letting the world know." We need more love songs from men with these sentiments” - “Helen Bruner and Terry Jones”- Grammy Nominated Songwriters and Producer
“MY FAVORITE!!!!!! Awesomeness!!! Your productions are always on point but this one has an anointing!! Instant Classic”- Maysa Leak - Grammy Nominated Soul/Jazz Songstress
“Finally an artist that has captured the art of real R&B! Ashley’s song is sweet , romantic, and makes you feel excited to be in love ! Congratulations”- Brent Jones -Gospel & R&B Producer, Artist, & Songwriter
“It’s always a great thing when a new song reminds you of an existing hit by a legend.. At first listen, “Together” immediately made me think of the groove of one of my favorite songs from back in the day. Another great job by my lil bro, Ashley Scott!- Frank McComb -International Soul Singer
About Ashley Scott:
Ashley Scott is a singer/songwriter from Philadelphia and a graduate of Howard University in Washington DC where he received his Bachelor’s Degree in Music. Influenced by his aunt Helen Scott of The Three Degrees as well as The Delfonics, Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder, and Prince, Ashley found his love and passion for music. Ashley has performed on shows with Take 6, Bilal, and Eric Roberson, as well as recorded background vocals in the studio with Will Downing, Chavous, and Tye Tribbett. Ashley is known for international soul songs like the lush ballad “Words” and soulful grooves like “Dance The Night Away (UK Soul Chart #10); “The Thought of You” (Urban Influencer Chart #3), and his international anthem “Don’t Throw Our Love Away” (UK Soul Chart #3, SmoothJazz.com #4). Ashley has served as a Governor and Vice President on the Board of The Recording Academy Philadelphia Chapter. His label Soulful Sounds International promises to make timeless music for the future.
Website: www.AshleyScottMusic.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/IAmAshleyScott
Twitter: www.twitter.com/AshleyScott3
Instagram: www.Instagram.com/AshleyScott3
Ashley Scott
Philash Entertainment Group
+1 2155863736
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other