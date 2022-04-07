MGES Unveils New Natural Gas Generators for Energy Efficiency

MGES is unveiling its natural gas, synthetic, and biofuel generators for industries in and throughout North America.

The usage of biofuels, synthetic, and renewable energy have a significant positive impact on the environment, especially when considering overall carbon reduction.” — Mitch Waldberg

KANSAS CITY, KANSAS, USA, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the Russia-Ukraine crisis continues to have a dramatic impact and effect on energy prices and supply in Europe and throughout the world (including in the U.S.), MGES is unveiling its natural gas, synthetic, and biofuel generators for industries in and throughout North America. The essence of these natural gas generation systems is “grid connection,” as well as the usage of synthetic fuel sources and biofuel as well. One key feature of natural gas generators is their “lower costs per kw hour.”

Mitch Waldberg, the CEO of MGES, says: “Energy independence for corporations and for facilities is a fundamental feature for stability moving forward—short-term and long-term alike. The usage of biofuels, synthetic, and renewable energy have a significant positive impact on the environment, especially when considering overall carbon reduction.”

According to the government source, NREL:

The costs of a power outage to a business can be substantial, including losses in product, revenue, productivity, and customers. With increasing severe weather events and disasters triggering greater numbers of costly power outages, there is a growing interest in generators for reliable backup power.

Grid-connected generators can create positive economic value and have significantly lower failure rates than backup-only generators. Natural gas generators’ lower fuel costs per kilowatt-hour of energy …

Additionally, Mitch Waldberg also said: “Technology today allows us to operate generators off of “zero fuel,” and all of this is considered a renewable source of energy. The generators we are putting in place—just to be clear—are primary 24/7 operating systems, which can make the utility a backup.” For more, please go to www.mg-es.com.

