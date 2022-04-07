The Los Angeles Times Festival Of Books of 2022 presents, The Exasperated Clock

What happens when the Numbers on the Clock can Work and Talk?

The 12 numbers on the clock are silly and irresponsible. So, the clock decides to throw each number off.” — Debbie Hickman

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Debbie Hickman’s The Exasperated Clock is a great read-aloud book with lots of opportunities for funny voices and emotions. Children and adults alike will get to explore more about numbers and other activities for their individual interests. This makes for a good discussion of what can bring fun and chaos into a Kids will especially enjoy the number adventures present in the book.

The Exasperated Clock is the story of the 12 numbers on the clock that are silly, noisy, and irresponsible. Consequently, the clock gets fed up and decides to throw each of the numbers off which becomes quite a problem because the numbers are on their own and clueless. Eventually, each number are able to find a better job than working on the clock. This book will make kids giggle their way through this book laughing at the funny antics of the numbers and their gainful, whimsical, and surreal employment.

“Cousin to the lunatic stories of Lewis Carroll is Debbie Hickman’s The Exasperated Clock. This sweet maniac of a story tells life from the view of a clock and her hyper rascally numbers. Each follows his or her destiny to places few could imagine. Read this charmer and find out what they

are. Hickman’s imagination is luminous.” — David Greenberg, children’s book author and director of the OREGON COAST CHILDREN’S BOOK WRITERS WORKSHOP, SUMMER 2013

“. . . the characters are believable and delightfully expressive through their dialogue, inner thoughts and actions. Second graders LOVE when things are mixed up and not going well. So their little minds start working immediately on how this is all going to get sorted out. I was enchanted.” — Malia McLaughlin, Second grade teacher at Mon’t Kiara International School, Malaysia.

Debbie Hickman was born in Vancouver, Washington and grew up in Idaho. She is now living in Sierra Vista, Arizona with her family. In between, she has lived and taught in Arizona, Bahrain, Kuwait, India, Turkey, Kazakhstan, and Malaysia. She was inspired to write this story when learning that serious mathematicians like Albert Einstein often referred to numbers as their “friends”. Of course, the positive responses to her stories from her numerous imaginative young students over the years drove her more to keep sharing and writing more stories for children to read. Other books by Debbie will be forthcoming about how each number evolved in their life beyond the clock.

The Exasperated Clock

Written By: Debbie Hickman

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.